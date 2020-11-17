Repairs to bridge east of Enderby underway

Baxter Bridge at north end of Trinity Valley Road was closed Nov. 9 due to ‘serious structural issues’

Repairs to the Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby began Monday. The bridge is open for pedestrian and school crossings at designated times, and open to light emergency vehicles. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure closed the bridge Monday, Nov. 9, because of serious structural issues. (Morning Star file photo)

Repairs on the Baxter Bridge east of Enderby began Monday, Nov. 16.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure closed the bridge a week ago after structural damage was discovered, though pedestrian and light emergency vehicle traffic still allowed to cross.

An area at both ends of the bridge has now been coned off to provide an area for equipment and materials.

“To ensure everyone’s safety during repairs and maintain pedestrian access we will begin having scheduled crossing times for pedestrians,” said Chad Marsh, ministry bridge area manager. “There are scheduled crossings during the day every two hours on the hour for those already at the bridge waiting to cross. The bridge will remain open to pedestrian crossing outside of work hours.”

Crews begin working at 8 a.m. and pedestrian crossings are at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Crews will finish work for the day at 5 p.m. and the bridge will be open to pedestrians until 8 a.m. the following morning.

School crossings are at 7:10 a.m., 8:30 a.m.,2:30 p.m., and 3:50 p.m. and anyone arriving at the same time as the school children may cross the bridge at the

At this time the ministry said it does not have an opening date for vehicles.

“We do know that we will be able to have partial openings for light trucks and cars earlier than commercial vehicles but still plan to be within our original three-to-six week estimate overall,” Marsh said.

