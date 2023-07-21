Brendan Kyle Latimer. (RCMP/Submitted)

Brendan Kyle Latimer. (RCMP/Submitted)

Repeat violent offender wanted in Kelowna

Brendan Kyle Latimer is well known in several jurisdictions

Have you seen this man?

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in locating 29-year-old Brendan Kyle Latimer.

Latimer is wanted on several warrants, and is well known to police in multiple jurisdictions.

“Latimer has been identified as a repeat violent offender by the Kelowna RCMP and his arrest is a priority to prevent further crime within our communities,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

Anyone with information regarding Latimer’s whereabouts is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or 911.

READ MORE: Armed suspect at large after robbing Kelowna business

READ MORE: Couple disheartened after helping newcomers to Kelowna

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeOkanaganRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Lightning sparks second wildfire outside Merritt
Next story
For Sale sign remains on Lumby Bottle Depot

Just Posted

Three new wildfires are burning out of control east of Enderby. (BC Wildfire)
3 new wildfires burning east of Enderby

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire south of Kamloops now 210 hectares, evacuations in effect

Fundraisers are being held Saturday, July 29, to raise money for a hoped-for community resource centre for Armstrong-Spallumcheen. (Contributed)
Fundraisers at the farms for proposed Armstrong-Spall resource centre

Vernon's Jonathan Fraser-Monroe (left, yellow jersey, No. 5, playing libero) and Team B.C. did not reach medal round in 19U men's volleyball at the North American Indigenous Games in Nova Scotia. Six North Okanagan athletes will play for medals in team sports Saturday, July 22. (ISPARC photo)
North Okanagan athletes in medal hunt at NAIG