Repeated cougar sighting on Okanagan Rail Trail

Plenty of bear sightings around the valley too

A couple of bears were seen getting into the garbage at a Lake Country home Saturday, May 15. (Claire Emptage photo)

Rail trail users are warned that there have been several sightings of a large cat.

“A cougar has been seen repeatedly in the Stoneridge Drive area just above the rail trail in Coldstream,” the Okanagan Rail Trail group said Monday, May 17.

Several bear sightings have also been reported in the Okanagan.

Residents in a Kelowna neighbourhood were advised by RCMP to stay inside Monday as a bear was wandering through the Cameron Avenue neighbourhood.

The bear didn’t stick around too long though and went back to the bush.

A bear was spotted on Vernon’s Keddleston Road Monday too, where it was garbage day for the neighbourhood.

Garbage was strewn about by two bears who got into a container left outside in Lake Country Saturday.

Bears were also spotted hanging around on the rail trail and in the shrubs beside it on the east side of Wood Lake May 13.

