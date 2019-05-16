Replacing Phoenix pay system cheaper than fixing its mess, PBO reports

Buying a new computer system for public servants’ pay, testing it and training people to use it should cost about $57 million

Parliament’s spending watchdog says the cost of building and putting in place a new pay system for federal civil servants should pale in comparison to stabilizing the failed Phoenix system.

In a report released today, the Parliamentary Budget Office says buying a new computer system for public servants’ pay, testing it and training people to use it should cost about $57 million over six years.

That’s on top of the $2.6 billion the PBO estimates it will cost to stabilize Phoenix and correct the data that’s currently being used to calculate paycheques for government employees.

But the PBO says much depends on the complexity of the new system and whether it will work any better than the current one.

READ MORE: Government to take ‘entirely different approach’ to replace Phoenix pay system

The PBO also predicts it will cost between $101.9 million and $105.7 million annually to operate a new pay system, beginning in 2024, which is says should result in significant savings compared with what the government has spent on pay systems previously.

In 2018 the Trudeau government earmarked $16 million over two years to begin searching out a replacement for Phoenix. But there was no new money set aside in the latest budget for a new system.

Phoenix has caused massive headaches for federal employees since it was launched in 2016, delivering underpayments, overpayments and in many cases no pay at all.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’
Next story
Obesity surgery benefits may be bigger for teens than adults

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP respond to reports of shots fired near residence

Despite arrests, the investigation continues and police remain on scene

Crash near Vernon Toyota

Accident near Best Western Thursday morning

North Okanagan chambers to host federal tourism minister

Minister Mélanie Joly will take part in a breakfast roundtable at Fairways Bistro in Armstrong Thursday, May 23.

Vernon bowlers roll national silver

Lukas Rachwalski and Reece Chisholm were second in Bantam Boys team at YBC finals in Ontario

Citizen-science initiative needs volunteers to count Okanagan-Shuswap bats

Volunteer assistance is needed to count bats at local roost sites around B.C.

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Cancer-causing substance used to cut cocaine turns up in Nelson, B.C., drugs

Police warn the once-popular painkiller was banned in Canada in 1973

Okanagan-based motorcycle app adds new club feature

The new Tonit feature helps club members communicate, promote events

B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Pipeline politics said to be more discouraging to Alberta tourists than cost of fuel

The number 222 and Kelowna’s murder victim Chris Ausman

Officers told Steven Pirko the number was significant to Christopher Ausman

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Most Read