Photo courtesy RCMP

UPDATE: Report of shots fired at Ramada Hotel in Kelowna

RCMP are responding to 2100 Harvey Avenue

UPDATE: 11:32 a.m.

The Ramada Hotel remains open to guests as police are on scene investigating a report of shots fired.

According to a hotel employee none of the staff are injured and everyone is safe.

BC Ambulance has left the hotel.

RCMP is reporting that the scene is still active.

————

An ambulance and three police cruisers are on scene of the Ramada Inn and Suites following a report of shots fired.

RCMP responding to the hotel located at 2100 Harvey Avenue about 10:45 a.m.

According to someone staying at the hotel, shots were reportedly fired in the courtyard of the Ramada.

Traffic is being allowed out of the courtyard but not into the area.

Patrons of Smitty’s restaurant located at the hotel remain calm and eating on the patio, said one witness.

RCMP is responding to a report of shots fired at a hotel located at 2100 Harvey Avenue.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area.

Police anticipate more information will be available soon.

guns

