Reported bomb threat leads to lockdown at Kamloops hospital

Police and canine units are surrounding Royal Inland Hospital

  • Aug. 25, 2020 3:50 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

A bomb threat has reportedly been made against Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and police are on scene in response to investigate.

Interior Health has not released a statement, but has confirmed to at least one media outlet that the hospital has declared a code black for a potential bomb and the hospital is on lockdown. The public is asked to refrain from visiting the hospital as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

One patient told KTW it appears an evacuation of some kind is being planned, noting a command centre is being set up in a room near the emergency department.

KTW has placed calls to Kamloops RCMp and Interior Health, but has yet to hear back.

bomb threats

