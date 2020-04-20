Supt. Brian Hunter will be presenting first quarter RCMP stats to Penticton city council, tomorrow (April 21). (Phil McLachlan - Western News - File)

Reported South Okanagan crime up 14 per cent in first quarter

RCMP attribute change to increase in property crime which increased 23 per cent

Reported crime in the South Okanagan is up 14 per cent, according to the first quarter RCMP report which will be presented to Penticton city council on April 21.

From January to March 2020, the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment received 4,773 calls for service, which is up eight per cent from the same period last year. Of these, 4,106 occurred within the city of Penticton.

The report, which will be presented to council by RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter, explains that there were 1,771 total reported crime events for this period, up 14 per cent from last year.

This change, he explains, is driven by the increase in property crime which jumped from 983 to 1,209, an increase of 23 per cent compared to last year.

In the Penticton Municipal Detachment, there was a 62 per cent increase in break and enter of businesses, at 76 compared to 47, in the fourth quarter last year. This is a seven per cent increase compared to the 2019 first quarter.

Compared to this period last year, theft from vehicles jumped 45 per cent, from 154 to 223.

The most calls for service in Penticton during 2020’s first quarter was theft, at 441.

Reported crime in the South Okanagan is up 14 per cent, according to the first quarter RCMP report. (RCMP)

In addition, Hunter highlights several arrests of chronic offenders during this reporting period, and says recidivism in the community “remains a problem.”

Hunter, who joined the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen detachment in February, says planning is underway to realign police resources to have more police officers working during peak period policing times.

“This will place more police officers on the streets during the busier times of the day, allowing us to deliver enhanced enforcement focused on the community’s chronic offenders,” he explains in the report.

The report also highlights the Penticton detachment’s policing priorities, which includes crime reduction, improved traffic/road safety by increasing enforcement, increased focus on family and sexual violence, and increased focus on the wellness of their employees.

The full council agenda, which contains Hunter’s report, can be found here, on page 13.

READ MORE: Fire crews unsure what caused two vehicles to burn in Kaleden

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crime rate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thefts from mailboxes spike in North Okanagan: RCMP
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. adds 55 ambulances, air support for remote health care

Just Posted

Vernon resource aims to help seniors in COVID-19 crisis

NexusBC has teamed up with partners to help with groceries, pharmacy deliveries and meal prep

Thefts from mailboxes spike in North Okanagan: RCMP

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have received 33 complaints from all areas since Jan. 1

Goose egg addling underway in Vernon

Program enters its 14th year to help control populations of non-migratory Canadian Geese

City of Vernon boosts physical distancing protocol at City Hall amid COVID-19

Higher visitation expected as utility customers prepare to pay Q1 bill

Vernon-Monashee MLA’s heart with home province in wake of mass shooting

Eric Foster, native of Dartmouth, left numb by violence that killed at least 19 people

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Summerland to provide relief on utility bills during COVID-19 pandemic

Water rates to decrease in July and August; reductions sought for electrical rates

Kamloops man accused of stabbing spree that killed one returns to court

Michael Wayne Palmer, 43, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say

Canada’s top doctor said the overall situation is improving

Reported South Okanagan crime up 14 per cent in first quarter

RCMP attribute change to increase in property crime which increased 23 per cent

Osoyoos assault victim dies in hospital, man charged with aggravated assault

Roderick Ashley Flavell is currently charged with the aggravated assault of Tina Seminara

COVID-19: B.C. adds 55 ambulances, air support for remote health care

Faster testing, transport promised for rural, Indigenous communities

Shuswap Lake boat launches remain open though travel discouraged

Local governments ask that users respect physical distancing restrictions

Most Read