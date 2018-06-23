Reported stabbing in Lake Country

Police are believed to be investigating after a reported stabbing at a house party Friday night

A house party in Lake Country was broken up after a reported stabbing Friday night.

Police were called to a home on Okanagan Centre Road arounf 10 p.m., according to reports.

It is not clear how many peopler were stabbed, the condition of the victims or if arrests were made.

Kelowna Cap News has reached out to RCMP for information on the incident.

More to come.

