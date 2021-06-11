Reported vehicle theft part of overnight crime spree in the Shuswap

RCMP believe suspects in stolen vehicle used bank cards taken from other vehicles

Salmon Arm police are investigating an overnight crime spree that occurred in Blind Bay overnight on June 9/10. (File photo)

One vehicle was reported stolen and six others were targeted by thieves during what police are calling an overnight crime spree in Blind Bay.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP said the reported thefts and theft attempts occurred on the night of June 9/10. Six complaints received by police involved thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles.

Taken from vehicles were personal items, change, electronics, purses and wallets, said West. In one case, tools were reported stolen from a trailer.

Credit and bank cards taken were subsequently used in retail stores in Salmon Arm and the Okanagan. West said police believe those who used the cards were travelling in the vehicle that was reported stolen.

Police are investigating and West reminds the public not to leave valuables in vehicles overnight and lock trailers when they’re not in use.

RCMP