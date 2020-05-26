Some residents reported that the alleged gunshots heard at around 4:30 a.m. on May26 were the loudest in this area. (Google Maps)

Reports of early morning gunshots rattle downtown Penticton

Three to four gunshot like sounds were reported by residents

Residents of downtown Penticton reported being abruptly woken by what they said sounded like three or four gun shots allegedly fired around 4:30 a.m. on May 26.

A handful of locals posted about the alleged shots on social media. (Facebook)

Police were reportedly on scene, investigating the area near Papineau Street in Penticton’s downtown core, according to a social media post.

Several social media users also mentioned that the alleged shots were heard loudest near Papineau Street.

The Western News has contacted the Penticton RCMP but has not yet received a response.

More to come.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP investigating stolen package containing rifle

READ MORE: Petition seeks to clean up Okanagan forests ‘carpeted’ with shotgun shells

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No mask, no service? Businesses have the right to require masks on customers
Next story
Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

Just Posted

Lake Country caregivers to receive support, counselling through pilot program

Access to the program can be found at the Lake Country Health Planning Society

Almost half of shops in Vernon mall reopened

Reduced food court capacity, curb-side pickup program en route

Business bustling as Vernon eateries begin to reopen

Browns Socialhouse, The Kal reporting full and respectful crowds at establishments

Enderby’s drive-in not safe from top doc’s 50-car limit

Starlight Drive-In opened with reduced capacity, COVID-19 safety measures in place

COVID-19: Parking lot patios a go in Vernon

Council votes in favour of allowing businesses to expand commercial space into on-street parking spots

Video: Okanagan mayors encourage water conservation this summer

Water conservation this summer could be more important than ever, experts say

Body of missing woman found in Kelowna

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24

‘Paralyzed by fear’: B.C. woman details anxiety, grief at Italian relief hospital

Sheila Vicic spent two months in Italy as the country grappled with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

CAMH survey looks at binge-drinking, financial anxiety during COVID

Alcohol may be used as a coping mechanism for those whose careers may have been sidelined due to the pandemic

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

More than a third of people believe the virus was created in a lab

Morning Start: Why is it so dangerous to wake a sleepwalker?

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Reports of early morning gunshots rattle downtown Penticton

Three to four gunshot like sounds were reported by residents

Summerland adopts sign policy for Bottleneck Drive members

Policy governs directional signs for wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries

Most Read