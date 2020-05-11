Governance partners for the Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail remind everyone the rail trail remains closed for all motorized and non-motorized use until safely developed for walking and cycling. (Contributed)

Reports of motorized vehicles on Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail spike

Officials remind public that trail is closed until work on it is complete

While recent sunshine and clear skies are enticing people to head out on trails during the pandemic, not every trail is open for use.

The Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail is one that remains closed.

The good weather has produced a spike in reports of unauthorized motor vehicle use of the trail. In response, the rail trail’s governance partners, which include the Splatsin First Nation, the Regional District of North Okanagan and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, remind the public that the corridor remains closed until it can be safely developed for walking and cycling.

They also remind people that the greenway does not allow motorized vehicles except for authorized uses.

Read more: Information sessions planned for North Okanagan Rail Trail

Read more: Planning proceeds on Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail

In order to protect the area, regional district staff will be monitoring and installing barriers where necessary, as well as calling on bylaw enforcement and RCMP if needed.

The rail trail partners report that residents who live near the greenway can expect to see authorized personnel occasionally travelling the corridor by foot or vehicle.

Authorized vehicles include ATVs and trucks used by local technical experts helping to design the greenway. These vehicles are necessary to efficiently transport equipment along the full 50 kilometres of the trail.

For more information, visit www.ShuswapNorthOkanaganRailTrail.ca.


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

railwayTraIL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Free’ COVID-19 Vernon parking until Canada Day
Next story
Funds to fight COVID-19 in meat plants might not move for months, feds say

Just Posted

‘Free’ COVID-19 Vernon parking until Canada Day

Reinforcement of paid metered parking set to be reinstated with new meters, July 1

COVID-19 parks Vernon car show

The 26th annual Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day show is off til 2021

Okanagan flooding risk ‘moderate’

Barring some extreme, record-setting rain, flooding in Okanagan Lake is extremely unlikely this year

Overdose prevention site selected for downtown Vernon

Interior Health reveals expansion of Downtown Primary Care Centre

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP on-scene at city public works yard

Police investigating information received about the location; no other details at this time

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

Reports of motorized vehicles on Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail spike

Officials remind public that trail is closed until work on it is complete

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Avoid non-essential boating: Osoyoos RCMP

‘We ask that you consider the risks you are putting our first responders in’

Student wins $100,000 scholarship for electric longboard design

Ethan Lodermeier was one of 100 winners of the Schulich Leadership Scholarship

Horoscopes for the week of May 11

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Kamloops teen recovering after near-drowning

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on May 8 in the North Thompson River

Most Read