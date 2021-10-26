Reports of shots fired and car on fire in Naramata

The Penticton RCMP have responded to a report of shots fired in Naramata.
There is a heavy police presence in the area of Indian Rock Road with roadblocks set up.
RCMP responded to the area at 7:43 a.m., according to information from Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter.
Around 8:45 a.m. a car was on fire on Gammon Road in Naramata.
It is not known if the two incidents are connected at this time.
He is also asking that people call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or 911 if you observe anything suspicious in the area.
