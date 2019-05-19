Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

Rescue crews have suspended their search for a senior kayaker who was last seen on Friday.

According to police, Zygmunt Janiewicz, 72, was last seen going for his daily kayak on Okanagan Lake. He was a member of the Kelowna Paddle Centre.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue media liaison Ed Henczel said in a news release Sunday that crews were conducting aerial searches over the lake through the day, and spent many hours Saturday looking.

READ MORE: Police search Okanagan Lake for missing senior kayaker

The investigation is now in the hands of the RCMP.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Weather holds up for Rutland May Days
Next story
Okanagan Springtime Regatta draws more than 50 sailboats

Just Posted

UPDATED 6:15 P.M.: Serious accident closes portion of Highway 6 in Vernon

Car and pickup involved in collision near Pottery Road just after 5 p.m.; detours around scene

Vernon baseball players land U.S. deals, help teammate battle cancer

Four Vernon players on Okanagan Athletics heading south to play ball at college

Vernon tattoo fundraiser draws tons of support

Lineup around the block for start and beginning of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital

Vernon Tigers, South Okanagan Flames play to wild draw

Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League match ends 17-17; overtime solves nothing

Okanagan adventurer continues motorcycle trip around the world

Vernon local James Leigh recently completed the third of five legs of the journey, travelling through China and Kazakhstan

Weather holds up for Rutland May Days

60th annual May Day midway, market and entertainment saw hundreds of attendees

South Okanagan runners take top spots in Peach City RunFest

Both the top male and female half-marathon winners were from Penticton

Former Greyhound Canada employees gather in Okanagan to say a final farewell

“Greyhound may take our jobs but they will never take our friendships,” says former bus driver

Kelowna firefighters douse blaze in hedges

The cause of the fire on Renfrew Road is under investigation.

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

Okanagan Springtime Regatta draws more than 50 sailboats

Sailors treated to windy, excellent long weekend conditions on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

Carbon dioxide at highest levels for over 2.5 million years, expert warns of 100 years of disruption

CO2 levels rising rapidly, now higher than at any point in humanity’s history

Most Read