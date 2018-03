Vernon Search and Rescue assisted RCMP in a recovery mission in the Enderby area Wednesday.

“Vernon Search and Rescue have been out here in Enderby on an operational task at the request of the RCMP,” said SAR’s Trevor Honigman.

No further information has been received to date from the RCMP, which SAR has asked all inquiries to go through.

