Rescue teams search for missing grad student near Manning Park

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue is coordinating a search for a missing Vancouver man, near Manning Park.

Jordan Naterer, 25, a UBC graduate student, was last seen Friday Oct.10.

He was planning a hike, and his car was located at the Frosty Mountain Trailhead by the Lightening Lake Day Use area.

“He left on the tenth and didn’t show up for Thanksgiving dinner [Monday],” said Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Naterer is described as 6’ tall, 190 lbs, with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black track pants, white runners and carrying an army green backpack.

