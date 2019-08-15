Live! in Lake Country is back this summer with a concert lineup that has something for everyone. (Facebook)

Resident satisfaction surveys high in Okanagan community

A survey for the District of Lake Country had a 97 per cent satisfaction rating

The results of a community survey have returned to the District of Lake Country.

In May, 637 of 1,500 randomly selected residents completed and sent back the surveys on how they felt about the quality of life in Lake Country.

From the survey, 97 per cent of respondents were either very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with their lifestyles in Lake Country while 63 per cent were either very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with the impact their taxes have on the municipality.

“It’s important for the District of Lake Country to receive feedback from community members on a regular basis,” said Mark Koch, director of community development.

“Honest and constructive feedback is one of the best tools that council and staff have to shape priorities for the community.”

Areas of improvement noted from the surveys focused on improvements and maintenance to roads and sidewalks, crime prevention and the lack of a community pool, which 55 per cent of respondents felt was the biggest need in Lake Country.

“Better understanding of what the community values and views as priorities assist council in making decisions in line with what is important to the citizens of Lake Country,” said Mayor James Baker.

Full results from the survey will be presented to Lake Country council on Aug. 20.

