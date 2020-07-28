Residents cramming Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP cruiser with pet supplies

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Samantha McClellan (left) and Staff-Sgt. Jeff Faulkner (right) accept a bag of dog treats from Vernon’s Marco Lavigne at the Cram The Cruiser fundraiser event in support of the Pet Soup Kitchen Tuesday, July 28, at Vernon’s Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers in uniform and red serge are braving the heat to help local animals.

The local constabulary teamed up Tuesday, July 28, with the Salvation Army and Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply to Cram The Cruiser in support of the Pet Soup Kitchen.

While the local food bank run by the Salvation Army provides grocery assistance to those in need, the Pet Soup Kitchen helps with pet food and other pet supplies.

“In this time of COVID we know there are some animals that are not being looked after, so we decided to hold a community event to help them,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Staff-Sgt. Jeff Faulkner.

Officers are accepting donations of pet food, supplies and treats. Early into the three-hour event, they had about a quarter of the police cruiser packed with food, which included a large car-load donation from a pair of women.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s Police Dog Service handlers will be on hand to meet and greet the public. Any donation of pet food and supplies will be appreciated. All donation are brought to the Salvation Army who distribute the items to those struggle to feed their pets

The event runs at Healthy Spot on the corner of Anderson Way and 48th Avenue until 1 p.m.

