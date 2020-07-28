Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Samantha McClellan (left) and Staff-Sgt. Jeff Faulkner (right) accept a bag of dog treats from Vernon’s Marco Lavigne at the Cram The Cruiser fundraiser event in support of the Pet Soup Kitchen Tuesday, July 28, at Vernon’s Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Residents cramming Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP cruiser with pet supplies

Local RCMP office raising supplies and food for local Pet Soup Kitchen

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers in uniform and red serge are braving the heat to help local animals.

The local constabulary teamed up Tuesday, July 28, with the Salvation Army and Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply to Cram The Cruiser in support of the Pet Soup Kitchen.

While the local food bank run by the Salvation Army provides grocery assistance to those in need, the Pet Soup Kitchen helps with pet food and other pet supplies.

“In this time of COVID we know there are some animals that are not being looked after, so we decided to hold a community event to help them,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Staff-Sgt. Jeff Faulkner.

Officers are accepting donations of pet food, supplies and treats. Early into the three-hour event, they had about a quarter of the police cruiser packed with food, which included a large car-load donation from a pair of women.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s Police Dog Service handlers will be on hand to meet and greet the public. Any donation of pet food and supplies will be appreciated. All donation are brought to the Salvation Army who distribute the items to those struggle to feed their pets

The event runs at Healthy Spot on the corner of Anderson Way and 48th Avenue until 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Vernon cats finds purrfect homes


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserPetsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WE not chosen to run volunteer program because of Liberal ties, founders say
Next story
Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

Just Posted

Residents cramming Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP cruiser with pet supplies

Local RCMP office raising supplies and food for local Pet Soup Kitchen

Vernon pool remains closed until October

Upgrades and maintenance taking place while rec centre is shut down due to COVID-19

Vernon marches for sex trafficking awareness

Event advocates for change

Vernon Mayor urges diligence ahead of long weekend

Statement from Victor Cumming on COVID-19

BOOMER TALK: Bureaucracy and health care

More care needed for seniors and more support for care aids

WE not chosen to run volunteer program because of Liberal ties, founders say

The Kielburgers say they haven’t spoken with Trudeau or the Prime Minister’s Office about the program

Letter: Canada unwilling to sign treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons

Government’s position unlikely to change without pressure from Canadians

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Salmon Arm resident disheartened by lack of masked faces in public spaces

City issues statement encouraging use of protective facial coverings

Peachland mayor offers support of Summerland’s mayor

Mayor Toni Boot came under fire after she ripped up Confederate flag-print bandanas on July 18

RCMP investigating after gunshots strike West Kelowna home

Officers flooded the Ross Road area after shots were fired at a local residence

Mountie allegedly assaulted by aggressive Peachland man

The man allegedly kicked an officer into a parked vehicle

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

Most Read