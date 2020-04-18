Lakeway Mobile Home Park on Kalamalka Road and Husband Road, Coldstream. (Google image)

Residents dismayed after bench vandalized in Coldstream

The bench, which has a memorial plaque, was tossed down a bank according to a Facebook post

Online discussion has been brewing regarding a memorial bench that was tossed down a bank in Coldstream, supposedly by teenagers.

A post by Sandy Shaw on the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page described the incident Friday, April 17.

“Along Husband Rd. there is a bench, well there was until two teenage boys decided to pick it up and throw it over the bank and it’s rolled down the hillside behind Lakeway Mobile Home Park,” the post read.

“The bench has a memorial plaque on it and it sat next to the electrical box just above the Z path the district put in a couple of years ago. Why do these kids have to be so destructive.”

Shaw said in her post the police have been contacted, “but there will be nothing they can do.”

The post received many comments from people expressing anger or sadness, some of whom live close enough to be familiar with the bench.

“We literally saw this bench on the path today (Friday) and made comment about how nice it was,” said one Facebook poster.

Shaw said she plans to help pull the bench of the brush at the base of the bank and carry it back to its proper place on Saturday.

READ MORE: Lack of co ncern about COVID-19 observed in Summerland

READ MORE: Work underway on Vernon’s Turtle Mountain Boulevard

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

facebook

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp
Next story
Grist Mill and Gardens hosting ‘virtual field trips’ amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Bobcat spotted in Vernon yard

Conservation officer advises residents to keep garbage secure during springtime wildlife boom

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

Residents dismayed after bench vandalized in Coldstream

The bench, which has a memorial plaque, was tossed down a bank according to a Facebook post

Two flights through Kelowna airport in April had COVID-19 case aboard

One incoming and one outgoing flight carried someone who later tested positive for the virus.

Lack of concern about COVID-19 observed in Summerland

Emergency workers, staff and council urge public to follow provincial directives

Grist Mill and Gardens hosting ‘virtual field trips’ amid COVID-19

General manager wanted to provide parents with some teaching resources during isolation

Mitchell’s Musings: A toast, of sorts, to a dysfunctional relationship

Columnist Glenn Mitchell has too much time on his hands thanks to COVID-19, and a toaster to time it

After their two dogs died of meat tainted with antifreeze, B.C. family wants to warn others

Charger and Bandit had eaten the meat which was tossed into their fully fenced private backyard

Three more deaths in B.C.’s long-term care facilities due to COVID-19

Eighty-one people have died in B.C. from the novel coronavirus

Homicide investigators called in after man dies in camper belonging to missing B.C. woman

The search for April Lee-Ann Parisian remains ongoing

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

Confirmation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated restrictions could soon be eased

B.C. human rights observers concerned by spike in family violence amid COVID-19

B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender says she is deeply concerned

Hidden death toll: Doctors say people dying as they avoid ERs due to COVID fears

A pandemic doesn’t stop heart attacks, strokes, serious falls and seizures, says Dr. Alan Drummond

Most Read