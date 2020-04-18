Residents dismayed after bench vandalized in Coldstream

The bench, which has a memorial plaque, was tossed down a bank according to a Facebook post

Online discussion has been brewing regarding a memorial bench that was tossed down a bank in Coldstream, supposedly by teenagers.

A post by Sandy Shaw on the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page described the incident Friday, April 17.

“Along Husband Rd. there is a bench, well there was until two teenage boys decided to pick it up and throw it over the bank and it’s rolled down the hillside behind Lakeway Mobile Home Park,” the post read.

“The bench has a memorial plaque on it and it sat next to the electrical box just above the Z path the district put in a couple of years ago. Why do these kids have to be so destructive.”

Shaw said in her post the police have been contacted, “but there will be nothing they can do.”

The post received many comments from people expressing anger or sadness, some of whom live close enough to be familiar with the bench.

“We literally saw this bench on the path today (Friday) and made comment about how nice it was,” said one Facebook poster.

Shaw said she plans to help pull the bench of the brush at the base of the bank and carry it back to its proper place on Saturday.

