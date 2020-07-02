Residents evacuated at Vernon care facility due to potential gas leak

FortisBC and Vernon Fire Rescue Services are on scene at Hearthstone Manor

Residents at Vernon’s Hearthstone Manor were evacuated as a precaution due to a potential gas leak Thursday, July 2, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Residents have been evacuated from a Vernon senior care facility due to a potential gas leak Thursday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to a report of a sulphurous smell at Hearthstone Manor on 40th Street just before 10 a.m. July 2.

VFRS crews confirmed the smell upon arrival, and said staff at Hearthstone moved residents outside to the rear of the building out of precaution.

FortisBC is on scene to address the issue.

VFRS crews remain on scene to help identify the source of the smell, according to a staff member at Hearthstone.

Brendan Shykora

Emergency calls