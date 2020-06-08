Residents flock to protect Vernon heron rookery

Large crowd gathered outside city hall in support of development delay while nesting takes place

Upwards of 100 people gathered in support of their feathered friends in Vernon Monday, June 8.

Community members rallied in support of protecting heron habitat from development disruptions.

The Great Blue Heron rookery off 20th Street could be disturbed by a Scotland Constructors project next to it.

Vernon council is expected to deal with a second request to waive the rezoning application condition, which currently restricts development during the heron’s spring-summer nesting season and put a 100-metre noise sensitivity buffer into effect, as advised by an environmental consultant.

READ MORE: Restrictions still apply to Vernon heron rookery

READ MORE: Vernon’s Great Blue Heron a gift

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

developmentWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Revelstoke RCMP officer pepper sprayed during traffic stop
Next story
Suspicious activity near Coldstream playground stopped by alert off-duty cop

Just Posted

Suspicious activity near Coldstream playground stopped by alert off-duty cop

A man, known to police, was allegedly snapping photos of the skate park, playground

Residents flock to protect Vernon heron rookery

Large crowd gathered outside city hall in support of development delay while nesting takes place

Rural grants a hit in North Okanagan

Regional district accepting second intake of applications for rural economic development grants

UPDATE: Vernon hotel, school, homes, vehicles vandalized

Weekend spree saw ‘kids’ with spray paint hit Alexis Park area, RCMP investigating

Vernon ski resort plays it forward

SilverStar, in partnership with Community Foundation, pledges $150,000 for local groups

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Summerland couple wins Lotto Max

Robert Bitte and Leah Schmidt claimed prize of more than $1 million in May 1 draw

RCMP seize illicit drugs from Kelowna residence

The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area

Revelstoke RCMP officer pepper sprayed during traffic stop

The suspect is now in custody

Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery

James noted more than 300,000 jobs lost in B.C. to the pandemic

First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia said hearings will be held via Zoom

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

GoFundMe organized for cyclist hit by dump truck in Kelowna

Brooke Deschenes was hit around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, while riding along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

LETTER: Together we stand

The New Year came, we all hugged and kissed Who would have… Continue reading

Most Read