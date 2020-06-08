Residents flock to protect Vernon heron rookery

Large crowd gathered outside city hall in support of development delay while nesting takes place

Upwards of 100 people gathered in support of their feathered friends in Vernon Monday, June 8.

Community members rallied in support of protecting heron habitat from development disruptions.

The Great Blue Heron rookery off 20th Street could be disturbed by a Scotland Constructors project next to it.

Vernon council is expected to deal with a second request to waive the rezoning application condition, which currently restricts development during the heron’s spring-summer nesting season and put a 100-metre noise sensitivity buffer into effect, as advised by an environmental consultant.

