Residents lobby for speed reduction in Silver Creek

Petition started calling for 30 km/h on Salmon River Road through the community

An initiative to slow down cars travelling on Salmon River Road through Silver Creek is picking up speed.

More than 80 people have signed a petition calling for the speed limit to be reduced for the main road through the small community after a number of near-miss accidents and one spectacular crash which saw a vehicle crash into and become embedded in the foundation of a home on the corner of Salmon River Road and Haines Road.

Silver Creek residents Jessy Cooper and Tammy McGregor would like to see the speed cut back from 50 km/h to 30 km/h from the south side of Haines Road to the north side of the cemetery road.

A petition has been available at the Silver Creek store to demonstrate community support for the idea before meeting with Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo to try and obtain his backing for such a change.

“Times have changed in Silver Creek and it has become a very busy road. There’s a trailer park there, a seniors complex, the school, the community library and a playground behind the school. It’s a curving road and specially right now, with the snowbanks, it can be very hard to see but people are still zipping through there,” says Cooper.

Salmon River Road has a posted speed limit through Silver Creek of 50 km/h.

The couple say cars regularly travel the road in excess of the posted limit.

“My mother borrowed a radar gun once and clocked people as fast as 120 km/h through there,” says Cooper.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says there are no plans for change at this time.

“The ministry appreciates the concern of residents regarding speed limits on all provincial roadways,” states a response from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to the Observer’s questions about speed.

“Engineering analysis determines road classifications and speed limits with many factors considered, including road geometrics, crash history, roadside development, and density of accesses. Traffic volumes and usage have not changed for this portion of Salmon River Road, so there are no speed limit reviews planned at this time.”

While Silver Creek Elementary is located near the road, and some time ago there used to be a school zone in the area, it is no longer there due to the setback distance of the school from the roadway.

As parents to young children, the couple are concerned both for children, but also the number of seniors walking in the area.

“It can be pretty nerve wracking,” says McGregor.

The long, long winding road through the scenic valley has also drawn attention from some tourism guides who are advertising the route for motorcyclists and car enthusiasts as an alternate route to the highway.

Cooper adds that increased agricultural activity in the valley is also contributing to additional heavy truck traffic through the community.

The petition will be delivered to the MLA later in the week.

People with concerns about any provincial roadways are encouraged to contact the nearest ministry office, in this case the Shuswap Okanagan District office, at 250 712-3660.

