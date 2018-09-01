Residents rescued from house fire in West Kelowna

Update: 2:20 p.m.

Just before 8:30 a.m. West Kelowna Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire with occupants trapped in a West Kelowna home, according to a fire rescue news release.

When crews arrived they confirmed that occupants were still in the back bedroom on the second floor. The firefighters from Lakeview Heights E32 and Westbank E31 made a quick entry into the structure for fire control and to conduct a primary search supported by crews, the release said.

The firefighters found one unresponsive child and one disoriented adult still inside the house that they carried out to awaiting crews on the front lawn to begin first aid. The child and adult both responded to the treatment and were transported under the advanced care of BCAS to Kelowna General Hospital, the release said.

In total, three adults and two children were transported to KGH by BC Ambulance. One adult and one child from the basement suite managed to escape with only minor injuries while assisting other tenants out of the building. Both the homeowner and tenants were insured at the time of this incident, the release said.

WKFR responded with four engines and one command unit with a total of 14membersr, BCAS responded with five ambulances, two police members and one crew member from both Fortis Gas and Hydro, the release said.

Update: 9:45 a.m.

The house was a rental, and the cause is believed to be caused by a stove, according to the witness. Guidi Road is also closed at this time.

Update: 8:50 a.m.

According to witness reports, the fire has been contained. Two people were sent to the hospital.

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a house fire in West Kelowna this morning.

Crews were called to the scene of a fire on Guidi Road at about 8:15 a.m.

More to come.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.