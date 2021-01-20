The Regional District of North Okanagan is cautioning residents to watch for rock slides along the Okanagan Rail Trail during freeze-thaw season. (RDNO photo)

Residents urged to watch for rockfalls on Okanagan Rail Trail

RDNO reminds rail trail travellers to heed rockfall warning signs during freeze-thaw season

The Regional District of North Okanagan is urging residents to keep their feet moving when travelling along sections of the Okanagan Rail Trail marked with rockfall warning signs.

Some stretches of the rail trail are prone to rockfalls, the regional district said in a social media post.

“Due to the natural freeze-thaw cycles of the adjacent rock faces, rocks can become loose and fall from significant heights,” the RDNO warns.

“Please use caution and be aware of falling rocks. Choose sections of the trail that are not next to rock faces while we experience cycles of below and above freezing. Do not stop in sections with rockfall warning signage.”

