A bear was spotted on Sutherland Road in Peachland

Residents of Peachland are once again sounding the bear alarm after Yogi was spotted in a neighbourhood.

On Friday, a bear was seen climbing a terraced retaining wall on Sutherland Road.

Earlier this week, a mother bear and three cubs were spotted near Peachland Elementary School.

The North Okanagan is also battling their own bear issues, after a garbage habituated bear was euthanized in Armstrong.

