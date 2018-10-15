Resolution found in Vernon car surfing death case: defence

Byron James Walterhouse will appear to fix a date for disposition Oct. 18

A Vernon man facing charges in relation to a 2016 car-surfing death is expected to enter guilty pleas.

Julian van der Walle, appearing as agent for defence Jonathan Avis and counsel for Byron James Walterhouse, told a Supreme Court Justice in Vernon Law Courts Monday, Oct. 18, that a resolution has been found and Walterhouse will appear in provincial court to enter pleas and for sentencing.

“This matter has been resolved between Mr. Avis and Mr. (Juan) O’Quinn,” van der Walle said.

Walterhouse’s matter was put over to the provincial court judicial case manager’s office Oct. 18 to fix a date for disposition. He is charged with criminal negligence causing death, dangerous driving causing death and failure to stop at an accident causing death in relation to a June 1, 2016 incident that claimed the life of 27-year-old Spallumcheen resident Justin Roger Martyn.

Vernon RCMP was called to a report of a single-vehicle rollover collision with one fatality at the end of Tronson Road, just north of the intersection with Garmisch Road, at 12:30 a.m. June 1, 2016.

At the time, investigators determined a man had been riding on top of the vehicle, or roof-surfing, as the 2007 Dodge Calibre left the travelled portion of the road and rolled over.

Police said there were three occupants inside the vehicle — two men aged 35 and 40 as well as a 27-year-old woman.

The woman stayed at the scene and spoke with police. The two men walked away from the scene, police said. RCMP spoke with one and the second man later attended the Vernon detachment and was released without charges at the time.

