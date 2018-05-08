Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr is pictured here in this undated file image (Canadian Press)

Resource minister confident Kinder Morgan will proceed

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr believes Trans Mountain expansion will be agreed before May 31 deadline

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says he is absolutely confident Canada and Kinder Morgan will come to a financial agreement that will convince the pipeline builder to proceed with the Trans Mountain expansion before its May 31 deadline.

Speaking at a conference in Ottawa today, Carr says it was understandable that the threat of ”endless court action” gave Kinder Morgan’s investors pause about proceeding.

He says the government and the company have just a few more weeks to find a way for Ottawa to help alleviate enough of those jitters that the company will resume spending on pipeline construction this summer.

Carr says he has full confidence that will happen, but will not provide any details of the ongoing negotiations.

He says the legislation Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to reassert federal authority to approve and build the pipeline is still being discussed as an optio, but would not guarantee it will ever be introduced.

Carr says as the world transitions to cleaner fuels, it will be decades before traditional oil is cast aside, requiring that Canada continue to develop and sell it in order to finance the path to a greener future.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Three-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 97B in Salmon Arm
Next story
Up to 40 people handed eviction notices in Penticton community

Just Posted

Bella Vista area owlets getting busy

Vernon family that built a nest for owls watching as babies hatch and become active

Lumby council reviews financial statements

Council was presented the 2017 financial statements by Dustin Stadnyk of Rossworn Henderson.

Kalamalka Lake water source back on

Kalamalka Lake water source back on after turbidity levels return to normal

School district 83 budget jumps by $3 million

Most of increase to be consumed by higher enrolment

City of Vernon removes load restrictions

Effective Tuesday; had been in place since mid-April

Flood waters rise in Falkland

Spring melt hits small community near Vernon ahead of schedule

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

51 schools to benefit from the new program this year around the province

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Community unplugs and plays

Unplug and Play week wrapped up Sunday with a free Family Play Festival in Polson Park

Up to 40 people handed eviction notices in Penticton community

Residents of the Delta MHP were set to fight the evictions, but now feel they are without recourse

Outlaws lasso Adanacs 8-1 in Vernon men’s baseball

Vernon Men’s Baseball League action

Okanagan Symphony goes big for season finale

The OSO presents Triomphe! in Kelowna May 11, Penticton May 12 and Vernon May 13

Free fishing at Polson Park catches on

PHOTOS: Kalamalka FlyFishers event reels in a crowd

Most Read