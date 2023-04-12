Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility has 85 beds (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star).

Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility has 85 beds (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star).

Respiratory infection outbreak at Vernon’s Noric House

Interior Health has confirmed five cases among residents

Interior Health has confirmed a respiratory outbreak at Noric House in Vernon.

The long term care facility, located at 1400 Mission Rd., has five cases among residents in their landing unit.

There are, luckily, no hospitalizations or deaths.

The outbreak was declared on Saturday, April 8 and joins two other in the Okanagan, Kelowna’s Spring Valley Care Centre and the Kelowna General Hospital.

A respiratory infection is generally caused by viruses and bacteria. They are spread through droplets when someone sneezes or coughs.

Visitors are encouraged to avoid Noric House until the outbreak is over.

For more information, visit interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/disease-outbreaks.

READ MORE: Second seniors’ home hit with illness in 1 week in Vernon

READ MORE: Outbreak declared at long-term care home in Vernon

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

homeillness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Look who’s back: Donald Trump’s big return to Fox News
Next story
Human rights commissioner opposes end of mask mandate in B.C. health-care settings

Just Posted

The Brentwell Construction Oilers gather around the Scott Hetherington Cup after a 6-2 win over the Hornets in the third and deciding game of the Vernon recreation hockey league championship series. (Contributed) The Brentwell Construction Oilers gather around the Scott Hetherington Cup after a 6-2 win over the Hornets in the third and deciding game of the Vernon Recreation Hockey League championship series. (Contributed)
Oilers drill Hornets in Vernon Rec Hockey League clincher

Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility has 85 beds (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star).
Respiratory infection outbreak at Vernon’s Noric House

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
3-vehicle crash blocks southbound traffic on Highway 97 near airport

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Crash that closed highway between Vernon and Lumby investigated