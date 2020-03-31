A truck exits at the Hefner Road exit of I-35 in Oklahoma City, Friday, March 20, 2020. Truck drivers face an uphill challenge as rest stops shut down and owners bar access to washrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sue Ogrocki

Rest stops barring washroom access to truckers a ‘huge problem’ as COVID-19 spreads

Teamsters Canada says truckers are increasingly being denied warm meals

Truck drivers face an uphill challenge as rest stops shut and owners bar access to washrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teamsters Canada says truckers are increasingly being denied warm meals, hot showers or even a place to wash their hands.

Union spokesman Christopher Monette says the shuttered truck stops are a “huge problem” across Canada and the U.S.

He says highway rest areas for big-riggers are likely less risky than a grocery store or pharmacy, which can be more crowded.

On Sunday, Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton tweeted photos of signs barring bathroom access to drivers and called it a “disgrace,” saying that drivers “get goods to market” and deserve respect.

In a letter to the prime minister last week, Teamsters Canada asked Ottawa to force companies to clean trucks, trains and package cars between use to prevent transmission of the virus.

VIDEO: Long line of trucks at B.C. crossing after Canada’s borders close to ‘non-essential’ travel

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians asked to wash mailboxes, keep dogs at bay, to ensure safe mail delivery
Next story
Transparency on COVID-19 response crucial: former public safety minister Goodale

Just Posted

Okanagan Telus customers’ service interrupted

Equipment failure caused a service disruption in parts of Western Canada Tuesday

LUCK involved in new Vernon online campaign

Two Vernon women create giveLUCK to hear about the “beauty of humanity” in these troubled times

Don’t take hair into your own hands, urge Okanagan stylists

New Vernon shop expects high demand come May, since opening delayed

Virtual physio connects patients with Vernon practitioners

Many local physiotherapists are ready to assist, online

Burning permits doused in pair of North Okanagan electoral areas

Regional District of North Okanagan Areas B and C cancel permits to combat COVID-19 virus

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

10% of COVID-19 patients in hospital are under the age of 40: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

COLUMN: Summerland council taking stock of its finances in wake of COVID-19

Municipality must examine effect of pandemic on budget items

Neighbours surprise Shuswap health-care worker with show of appreciation

Residents in subdivision greet neighbour on return from work at Salmon Arm hospital

Canada to spend $2B more on procuring medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

Government has signed deals with three companies

World COVID-19 updates: Putin may be exposed; 30,000 prisoners released

Comprehensive news update from around the world as of Tuesday, March 31.

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

‘This is no joke’: B.C. woman in Alberta hospital asks people to stay home during COVID-19

‘I want people to start listening to what the doctors are saying. This is no joke, please stay home’

Rest stops barring washroom access to truckers a ‘huge problem’ as COVID-19 spreads

Teamsters Canada says truckers are increasingly being denied warm meals

Most Read