The water level in Kalamalka Lake rose so much in 2017 it consumed part of the Rotary Pier. The Regional District of North Okanagan has announced that the final permit required for restoration work has been granted, and it’s hoped the pier will be restored and re-opened in full for the public for the summer. (Legacy Photography and Framing - photo)

Restoration work on Coldstream pier to begin

Officials hope to have Kal Lake Rotary Pier, damaged in 2017 by floods, ready for summer

The Regional District of North Okanagan has received the final permit required to begin restoration work on the Rotary Pier at Kalamalka Lake.

Flooding in 2017 caused extensive damage to the surface of the pier and the underwater supports, making it unsafe to access.

READ ALSO: Kal Lake pier’s future in question

“Approval was received on April 2 from the Ministry of Forest, Lands Natural Resources, and we will begin construction in the next couple weeks,” said Steve Burton of Burton Marine Pile Driving. “Work is anticipated to take two-to-three weeks, and our goal is to have the pier open to the public by early May.”

Said Mike Fox, RDNO general manager of community services: “Restoration work after natural damage, such as flooding, often takes an extended amount of time to complete because of the insurance claim and permitting processes. We thank the public for their patience and are looking forward to reopening the pier in time for the hot, summer months.”

READ ALSO: Coldstream pier signs ignored

Residents are reminded to stay off of the Rotary Pier at Kalamalka Lake until the restoration work is completed, as the pier is unsafe in its current condition.


