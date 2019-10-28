ReStore cuts ribbon on Vernon store

The ribbon was cut at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore location in Vernon on Oct. 26, 2019. (Kathleen Lemieux)
(Kathleen Lemieux)

The ribbon was cut on Vernon’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Saturday.

The home decor and building supply store is the fourth to open in the Okanagan with other locations serving Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton.

Burgers and hot dogs were served up to hungry shoppers and a live DJ was spinning tracks to keep shoppers moving their feet while they perused the items.

Gift baskets and cars went up for silent auction to celebrate the opening and a fall-themed photo booth was in place so guests could capture the moment.

The 43rd Avenue shop sells gently-used items for both home and garden and there’s a little bit of everything, from living room furniture to the kitchen sink.

ReStores help keep materials out of the landfill by reselling used products and the sales support Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s building program serving the local community.

One-hundred per cent of Vernon’s ReStore inventory is donated by local and corporate businesses and individuals.

The shop at 2707 43rd Avenue is open Monday through Saturday 9-5 p.m.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
