Restrictions still apply to Vernon heron rookery

A local developer asked council to waive protections following further land surveying

City councillors decided to maintain its environmental covenant with the Vernon herony despite a developer’s request to have it waived after presenting its environmental impact study.

In its regular meeting May 11, Vernon councillors unanimously voted to protect the Great Blue Heron rookery to avoid another public hearing, which would likely further delay construction of developer Scotland Constructors’ project.

The 20th Street property was rezoned July 8, 2019, to accommodate a residential project, but a restrictive covenant was registered to the title to protect the adjacent rookery.

The covenant limits construction during the heron’s spring-summer nesting season and put a 100-metre noise sensitivity buffer into effect, as advised by an environmental consultant.

Following the developer’s land survey and environmental assessment, it wrote to council requesting the restrictions be lifted as the proposed property is outside the 100-metre noise buffer zone.

Associated Environmental, the organization which confirmed the recently completed land survey, said although the project is outside the buffer zone, if general construction noise were to result in a negative response from any heron in the area, “actions should be taken to mitigate construction noise.”

“High-risk activity noise produced within the 100-metre buffer during the sensitive nesting period should be monitored by a qualified professional,” senior ecologist Carrie Nadeau wrote.

City staff told councillors if they were to reverse the covenant, it would likely result in another public hearing.

Councillors recalled the first as a lengthy and well-attended public meeting and Coun. Kari Gares suggested another would simply delay construction further for the developer.

Council accepted the request as information and decided to pass over the request.

On April 30, no trespassing signs were installed around the annual nesting site of the Great Blue Herons on the north end of 20th Street.

Vernon Heronry Protection Society’s Rita Bos said an interpretive sign was installed as well for visitors to learn more about the at-risk species.

READ MORE: Vernon council unanimously approves rezoning application near heronry

READ MORE: No trespassing while Vernon herons build nests

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers
Next story
‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Just Posted

Armstrong business donates big to food bank

Eagle Rock Plumbing and Heating raises $1,000 for local food bank amid COVID-19

Restrictions still apply to Vernon heron rookery

A local developer asked council to waive protections following further land surveying

City of Enderby adopts plan for childcare support

Rezoning to permit childcare facilities in all commercial zones among the adopted recommendations

1,400 in the dark on Westside Road near Vernon

BC Hydro crews on site making repairs

COVID-19: Survey drives recovery support for North Okanagan businesses

Business Recovery Survey reaching out to see what’s needed

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Warning comes ahead of May long weekend

Founder of West Kelowna Quails’ Gate Winery Dick Stewart dies

Richard ‘Dick’ Steward died at the age of 94

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Telus files lawsuit against City of Penticton

Telus is claiming the City was negligent in their repairs of a power pole

Summerland’s Maple Roch products available on shelves at London Drugs

Local Central initiatives brings maple syrup brand to stores in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna

Virus prompts Salmon Arm teacher to take 100 mile walk for hospital

Daniel Beals treks back and forth along foreshore for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Skimikin Lake in Shuswap bursts banks, floods road

The lake has risen rapidly in the hot weather

Senior rushed to hospital after mobility scooter collides with vehicle in Kelowna

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on May 13

Okanagan company partners with Salvation Army to make a difference during COVID-19

‘Instead of binge-watching Netflix, you can maybe make a difference out there’

Most Read