The recent die-off of kokanee fish in the northern half of Okanagan Lake is not likely to have a significant impact on the kokanee population. (Black Press file photo)

Results on Okanagan Lake kokanee die-off coming

More than 1,000 dead kokanee washed up on northern half shores of Okanagan Lake

More than 1,000 kokanee have washed up on the northern half of Okanagan Lake shores since May 25.

At this point, the die-off is not severe enough to have a significant effect on Okanagan Lake’s overall kokanee population. Last year, biologists counted more than 180,000 spawning kokanee on the lake, which was considered equivalent to the average return over the past 10 years.

Samples from the current die-off have been sent to the Provincial Animal Health Centre, where they are being tested for disease. Results are expected within the next two weeks, and more information will be shared at that time.

According to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, kokanee are landlocked sockeye salmon and are second only to rainbow trout as the most popular game fish in B.C.

Kokanee populations in Okanagan Lake are threatened by several factors, including interactions with introduced species, climatic variability and habitat loss.

Previous story
Poorly-managed fatigue led to fuel spill off northern B.C. coast: transportation board

Just Posted

Deadline looms for local cannabis shops

Non-complying stores have until 4:30 p.m. Friday in Vernon to place covenant on property

Lake Country inn wants notice on title removed

District staff recommend keeping the title in place

Vernon activist recounts pipeline protest

Vernon’s Bill Darnell opposes the federal government’s recent $4.5 billion deal with Kinder Morgan.

Update: Fire destroys shop and tractor on Highway 97b property

Investigation determines fire was not suspicious; no cause found yet

One injured in three-vehicle crash in Vernon

The driver of the van involved in the crash was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

This family business has been growing apples in Vernon since 1933.

Moose decide to play through

Mother and baby cross the Salmon Arm Golf Club course

Poorly-managed fatigue led to fuel spill off northern B.C. coast: transportation board

The tug spilled more than 100,000 litres of diesel off B.C.’s northern coast

Results on Okanagan Lake kokanee die-off coming

More than 1,000 dead kokanee washed up on northern half shores of Okanagan Lake

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

Twice convicted Canadian killer stands trial for father’s murder

Dellen Millard’s murder trial gets underway Thursday in Ontario

BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety

New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna

Food bank now offers its clients the feeling of shopping at a food market

McDonald’s wants to hire 400 new workers across B.C.

West Hiring Day blitz on June 4 across B.C., Alberta, Manitoba

Most Read