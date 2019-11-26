A person walks past the British Columbia legislature in Victoria on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Retired B.C. Supreme Court justice named new conflict of interest commissioner

Commissioner is responsible for ensuring legislature members fulfil responsibilities under Conflict of Interest Act

A retired B.C. Supreme Court judge is the province’s new conflict of interest commissioner.

Victoria Gray was unanimously appointed to the position following a report by a special committee of four members of the legislature.

Gray was appointed to replace former conflict commissioner Paul Fraser who died last March and held the post for more than a decade.

READ MORE: Chief Justice defends judge in Berry custody case

She has served on numerous community service boards as chairwoman and is also an active musician and recently played oboe with the Victoria Symphony and Palm Court Light Orchestra.

The commissioner is responsible for ensuring members of the legislature fulfil their responsibilities under the Conflict of Interest Act.

Her mandate includes reviewing confidential disclosure statements of members of the legislature, providing advice on their financial interests and conducting and reporting on investigations and formal inquiries.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again
Next story
Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

Just Posted

Cherry still touted a great Canadian by Vernon restaurant

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill hasn’t had any issues or complaints

Simply Christmas at Lumby Light Up

Community Christmas event takes place Sunday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Pumps up in Vernon

Petro Canada jumps up nine cents

City of Vernon recognized for pedal power

Climate Energy Association honours city for forward thinking

Information sessions planned for North Okanagan Rail Trail

Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail planning well underway

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Hitting delete button on hockey traditions

Midget hockey will be no more, but what’s next?

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Semi in ditch on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

Traffic reduced to single lane, alternating

Lone Okanagan high school at B.C. soccer provincials finishes 14th

The Rutland Secondary Voodos in Kelowna finished 14th out of the top 16 teams in B.C.

Popular taco stand will return to Salmon Arm park

Councillor says city must invite proposals to ensure it gets best value for facilities

Most Read