Retired radio man seeks Vernon council seat

Coming off a 30-year-career in broadcast media and marketing, Ross Hawse has announced his candidacy for Vernon city council.

He says it’s more important than ever to form strong progressive leadership with a foundation of transparent communication.

Hawse’s political aspirations stem from a lifelong commitment to building communities through volunteer work and a belief that together we can all make a difference.

“I believe it is possible to have our cornerstone be small town values while moving forward building a fruitful city for generations to come,” Hawse said.

With a degree in communications from BCIT, his professional career includes director of operations for Vista Radio West, general sales manager for Newcap Radio Alberta and regional manager for Vista Radio’s BC South/Vancouver Island group of radio stations.

Hawse served as vice president of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce, was previously a director on the board of the British Columbia Association of Broadcasters and the Kelowna Boys and Girls club and is a former member of the broadcasting advisory boards for both BCIT and NAIT. He is currently finishing his volunteer training as an emergency response manager with the North Okanagan Canadian Red Cross.

Issues that Hawse takes seriously include community safety and well-being, services for seniors and families, housing and affordability, transportation needs and climate strategies — issues he says weigh heavily on the minds of many in the community.

“Important decisions are on the horizon, now is the time to ensure Vernon makes the right choices to improve our community,” Hawse said, adding that people are at the heart of his decision to seek a seat on council.

Brendan Shykora

