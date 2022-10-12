Retired teacher vying for Vernon school board seat

Nellie Villegas says more transparency and parent involvement is needed in the education system

Educator, compassionate, committed.

These three words describe Nellie Villegas’ campaign for a seat on the Vernon School District’s board of trustees in Saturday’s general election.

The retired teacher of 23 years says she values the perspectives of parents, who she’ll partner with to bring their concerns to the school board table.

“Parents, as the primary educators of their children, are concerned that their children’s excellence is not being nurtured by public education, leaving them ill-prepared for futures within or outside their communities,” she said.

Villegas says voters have an exciting opportunity to increase community-mindedness in School District 22.

“Parents need more transparency and parent involvement in our education system.”

Villegas is being backed by ParentsVoice B.C., an elector organization that’s endorsing three Vernon school board candidates under the slogan “take back out schools.”

Brendan Shykora

