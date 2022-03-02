Kaela Mehl will face a new 20-day trial starting Nov. 14 after her murder conviction was overturned in June 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Kaela Mehl will face a new 20-day trial starting Nov. 14 after her murder conviction was overturned in June 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Retrial date set for B.C. woman accused of killing her toddler daughter

Kaela Mehl’s conviction overturned in June 2021 due to ineffective counsel, juror bias

A Victoria woman will stand trial for a second time this November, after a judgment convicting her of slaying her 18-month-old daughter was overturned last summer.

Kaela Mehl was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of her daughter, Charlotte Cunningham, in October 2017. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Mehl appealed the conviction, arguing that trial counsel failed to provide reasonable professional assistance, and that one of the jurors was biased. Mehl’s appeal stated that throughout the trial one juror made gestures of support or sympathy towards the family of her daughter’s father.

In June 2021, the Court of Appeal ruled in her favour, overruling Mehl’s conviction and ordering a new trial.

On Wednesday (March 2), the Supreme Court of B.C. set Mehl’s new trial date for Nov. 14. It is scheduled to last 20 days.

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Supreme CourtmurderVictoria

Previous story
B.C.’s carbon tax going up April 1, adding to record gasoline prices
Next story
Interim Conservative leader talks Ukraine, inflation, housing at Vernon townhall

Just Posted

Surprise Munie goes for a layup against UNBC. (UBCO photo)
UBCO freshman named to Canada West All-Rookie team

A design concept of the Okanagan Gondola, proposed by developers Ridge North America who are seeking an amendment to the RDNO’s Official Community Plan. The project will be discussed at an RDNO Electoral Area Advisory Committee meeting Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Ridge North America photo)
Proposed Okanagan Gondola project not supported by RDNO staff

A precautionary water quality advisory has been lifted Thursday, March 3, for customers on the Grindrod Water system after a power outage caused a loss of water. (Black Press file photo)
Grindrod water advisory lifted

Doug Bigelow and his wife Kate Erickson at home on their Vernon farm. (Submitted photo)
‘I am alive because of four people from the BC Ambulance Service’: Vernon senior