Return of the Revelstoke Bikefest

Revelstoke is less than a week away from hosting the Revelstoke Bikefest again, which will bring five days of fun for all the pedal people.

Starting on Tuesday (Sept. 5), Revy Bikefest will run until Sunday (Sept. 10). The Bikefest was made possible with the two major sponsors, Skookum Revelstoke Bike and Ski and Muc-Off. Event organizer, JF Bigras, explained what attendees can look forward to, including some new additions from last year.

“A newer event that I just put together this year was Show and Shine,” said Bigras.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

The show and shine is one of the new events that Bigras is excited about this year.

After the success of the summer’s vintage car show, Bigras wanted to create something similar for the two-wheeled enthusiasts. So, the show and shine was born.

The event will be divided up into two categories, with two sub-categories within. The bikes will be divided into flat bar and dropped bars, and then within those categories, the bikes will be evaluated in groups consisting of pre-2000 or post-2000.

The bikes will be judged by four judges and the managers from the local bike shops. There will be an entry fee to enter bikes into the show and shine, but the money will go towards cash prizes for the winners of the event.

Once the judging is over, the bikes will hit the road and do a brief riding tour of Revelstoke before heading across the historic bridge to meet at the Big Eddy Pub for the awards.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Wednesday’s events will get riders off their bikes and into the theatre for a screening of a pair of cycling-themed movies. The Engine Inside, which examines the impact that bicycles have had on various people around the world, will be shown, followed by MY WAY, which documents a young Canadian freerider named Hayden Zablotny.

The doors for the shows open at 6 p.m. at the Roxy Theatre.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Thursday will not have any formal Bikefest events. Those looking to stay on the pedals have the option of heading out with the Pedal and Pint group. The group meet every Thursday evening at the Community Centre where they depart for ride before heading to the River City Pub for a drink afterwards.

Friday, Sept. 8

After a brief day off on Thursday, bike events return on Friday with the Bikefest Expo happening downtown that Bigras said has expanded.

“We’ve grown the perimeter of the Expo,” said Bigras.

The Expo will go around the block of the Regent Hotel, giving all 30 vendors room to spread out, and for attendees to wander around. The Expo will also have different talks happening in the Selkirk Room of the 112 Restaurant, giving brands and industry experts a chance to deliver presentations.

The Expo isn’t just about the vendors, though. Starting at 3 p.m., there will be a minibike showdown contest for the kids, followed by a mega bike showdown for the adults, which will start at 6 p.m.

During the Expo, Chubby Funsters will have drinks available on their front and back patios, with a barbecue happening in the back patio.

Bigras said that the Expo may include a beer garden in the parking lot of the Regent, but that they were still waiting for approval from the City of Revelstoke.

Bigras was also excited to present the return of the mechanic showdown.

“It’s basically who can fix a flat repair the quickest,” said Bigras.

Local bike shop techs will face off against each other while bike brand reps go against each other until the best contestant from each competes for the final.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Saturday will give bikers two options for entertainment with the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro and the Demo Bike Day.

The Revelstoke Women’s Enduro is already sold out for competitors but are still looking for volunteers to help facilitate this popular local event. Spectators can consult the event’s Trail Forks map for places where they can catch a glimpse of the riders on course.

Over at the Stoke Hotel, the BC Mountain Bike Demo Day will get underway at 9 a.m. Bigras expressed his excitement for the demos, which he hopes will become a staple in the Revelstoke Bikefest.

“My goal is to build the biggest demo of mountain bikes you can have in the province,” said Bigras.

There are four brands confirmed who will be bringing fleets of bikes for participants to try. Whether its electric cruisers or mountain bikes, the demo day will have something for everyone to try.

“Our goal is to get people on bikes,” said Bigras.

Revelstoke Transfers will also be offering shuttles to and from Boulder Mountain throughout the day.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Revelstoke Bikefest will conclude with the second-annual Revy 50 race.

Starting en masse from Grizzly Plaza, the Revy 50 will take competitors on an enduro tour from downtown Revelstoke to Mt. Macpherson where racers will take on the single-track trails.

This year’s event will also offer a 30 km option in addition to the 50 km track. To learn more about the race and registration, visit the Revy 50 website. Cut off for registration will be Thursday, Sept. 7.

The awards and after party will be hosted at the Village Idiot pub.

