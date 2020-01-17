I don’t think this truck has been driven for awhile…With the amount of snow we’ve been getting, it hasn’t moved for at least a week. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke already double last year’s snowfall

The city is just below halfway to the snowiest winter on record

It’s been a snowy couple months in Revelstoke.

As of Jan. 17, acccording to data from the City of Revelstoke, 326 cm of snow has fallen on the city since November.

That’s more than double the amount of snow that fell last year for the entire winter. Last year’s snowfall was the second lowest on record at 157 cm.

The lowest year was the winter of 1941/42, when only 102 cm fell. The records stretch back to 1906.

The city measures snow levels at its public works department, which is near the Revelstoke Secondary School.

By comparison, the snowest year by far was the winter of 1971/72, when 779 cm fell. The second was 1955/56 at 635 cm and the third was 1981/82 at 631 cm.

If it stopped snowing today, this season would rate as the 36th snowest winter since 1906.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast for the next seven days is snow, amounting to more than 20 cm.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort has third biggest snowfall in North America

READ MORE: Big dump: December’s snowfall near Revelstoke record breaking

 

