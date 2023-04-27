29-year-old Brandon John Nault is wanted by RCMP for domestic violence related charges, and is believed to be travelling between Revelstoke and Kelowna. (Contributed by RCMP)

Revelstoke and Kelowna RCMP searching for wanted man

Brandon John Nault, travelling between Revelstoke and Kelowna, is wanted man on multiple warrants

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man on multiple warrants.

29-year-old Brandon John Nault is wanted by RCMP for domestic violence related charges, and is believed to be travelling between Revelstoke and Kelowna.

Nault is described as an 6’1 Indigenous male weighing approximately 240 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his left forearm and right thumb.

Anyone with information on Nault’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Revelstoke RCMP (250)837-5255, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
