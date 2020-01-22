Revelstoke city council gives themselves pay raises; city workers vote to strike next day

The strike impacts approximately 100 workers

The City of Revelstoke workers have voted to strike.

According to a news release from CUPE 363, workers voted “an overwhelming majority” in favour of taking job action.

In the release, CUPE 363 President Jesse Adam said Revelstoke workers are facing an affordability crises. The strike comes one day after the City of Revelstoke council proposed giving themselves a raise, which caused Councillor Steven Cross to resign.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Revelstoke City Council gives themselves a raise, councillor resigns in protest

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Councillor Steven Cross resigns

“Considering the significant raises the Mayor and Council gave themselves and City management, the modest increases our members are asking for are clearly fair and reasonable,” adds Adam. “I hope this strike vote sends a clear message that CUPE 363 members are determined to get a fair deal, and that they strongly support their bargaining committee.”

Although CUPE 363 has voted to strike, they are not yet on strike. The vote gives union leaders the ability to authorize a strike.

The worker’s last collective agreement with the city expired over a year ago in 2018.

“CUPE 363 members are proud to serve Revelstoke, and to provide quality public services to our neighbours and community, but we are falling behind workers in other communities. We need, and deserve, to have an affordable life in the community we serve,” said Adam.

CUPE 363 represents approximately 100 members who provide a wide variety of municipal services in Revelstoke including snow removal and road maintenance; parks and recreation; arena and aquatics centre; sewer and water; garbage collection; as well as administrative services like bylaws; building inspection; finance, engineering and planning departments; and services at the RCMP detachment.

More information to come.

 

