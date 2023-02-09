(Revelstoke Community Foundation)

(Revelstoke Community Foundation)

Revelstoke Community Foundation to dispense national fund to local organizations

The foundation will distribute the Community Services Recovery Fund

Revelstoke Community Foundation tapped to dispense Community Services Recovery Fund to local groups.

In November, the Canadian Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, announced that across the country, three organizations would be responsible for distributing the fund.

The three organizations included the Community Foundations of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross, and United Way Centraide Canada. Locally, Revelstoke’s Community Foundation is responsible for doling out the funds.

The Community Services Recovery Fund was a one-time, $400 million investment to help charities, Indigenous Governing Bodies, and non-profits with their pandemic recovery.

READ MORE: A gift within city limits: Greenbelt and area winter trail grooming

Specifically, the fund is to help groups that experienced an increase in demand, reduced donations, or other effects of the pandemic.

The funds can be used to help local organizations in a variety of ways. It could be used to update technological capabilities, support staff, or develop new fundraising approaches.

For charities, Indigenous Governing Bodies, or non-profits interested in applying for the funds, they can visit the Community Services Recovery Fund website. Local groups interested with questions can contact the Revelstoke Community Foundation at info@revelstokecommunityfoundation.com, or by phone at 250-814-3915.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Credit Union announces Community Giving funding

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityRevelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
US says Chinese military behind vast aerial spy program
Next story
Woman in mental health crisis rams police vehicles, apprehended in Vernon

Just Posted

A healthy Myotis bat found hibernating in a woodpile. (C.Buick/Submitted)
Okanagan bats at risk of contracting fungal disease

Decriminalization could help curb rising opioid-related deaths and overdoses. (files)
B.C. drug possession policy will face scrutiny: UBCO well-being strategist

A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The earthquake that ravaged Turkey and Syria this week offers both lessons and warnings for people in British Columbia as images emerge of the human devastation and costly damage, Canadian seismology experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Khalil Hamra
Vernon hotel helping victims in wake of devastating earthquake in Turkey, Syria

Curtis Sagmoen is before the court again on an 11 count information alleging a variety of breaches of his probation order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22, 2023, for a pre-trial conference. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Notorious Okanagan offender Sagmoen breaches probation order, pre-trial date set

Pop-up banner image