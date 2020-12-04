Numerous businesses, including the Roxie movie theater, have closed to try and stop spread of COVID-19. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Numerous businesses, including the Roxie movie theater, have closed to try and stop spread of COVID-19. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke COVID-19 cases tick slowly up to 49

An increase of only three cases since Nov. 30

Interior Health said the low number of new cases in Revelstoke this week are encouraging.

Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, only three additional cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Revelstoke, bringing the total to 49 cases.

Of those, 23 are active and 26 are recovered. Interior Health said contact tracing has been completed for each of the three new cases.

“A drop off like this is what we want to see after we have completed our initial investigation and have connected with those we have identified as close contacts to original cases,” said Dr. Karin Goodison, medical health officer at Interior Health.

However, she said Interior Health anticipates new cases in the community over the weeks that follow declaring a cluster.

“So nobody should be letting down their guard in Revelstoke right now.”

READ MORE: I have COVID-19: Revelstokian shares her mental anguish with the deadly virus

READ MORE: Revelstoke COVID-19 cluster linked to non-essential travel: Horgan

The province continues to see a significant number of cases each day, throughout rural communities and larger centres. Across B.C. on Dec. 3, there were 694 more cases (82 in the Interior), 12 more deaths and three new outbreaks in the health care system.

Interior Health thanked the mayor, local businesses and residents in Revelstoke for helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Working together, we can contain this cluster and prevent further cases of COVID-19 in the Revelstoke region.”

Interior Health will provide more numbers for Revelstoke next Tuesday, Dec. 8.

A community cluster was declared in Revelstoke on Nov. 24.

More to come.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The Grinch has been returned to Penticton home
Next story
North Okanagan district re-elects chair, vice-chair

Just Posted

Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton has been re-elected as Regional District of North Okanagan Chair Nov. 18, 2020. (Richard Rolke - Morning Star file)
North Okanagan district re-elects chair, vice-chair

Acton, Shatzko re-elected for third lap as chair, vice-chair

An Armstrong resident shared video of a beaver gnawing away on a stick to Facebook Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Robyn Civic Adnoh photo)
WATCH: Beaver gnaws away in Armstrong wetlands

A resident captured video of a beaver chewing happily in a local creek Friday

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are teaming up with the RCMP North Okanagan Traffic Services and BC Integrated Road Safety Unit in its Counter Attack program in support of National Impaired Driving Enforcement Month starting Dec. 5, 2020.(File)
Out in full force: Vernon police counter-attack impaired driving

Month-long campaign to remove impaired drivers from North Okanagan roadways set to take off this weekend

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s Vote Vernon initiative, presented by VantageOne Credit Union, calls on residents to shop local this Christmas season. (Black Press file)
Small businesses hurt by federal COVID-19 response: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP

Mel Arnold calls for more accessible programming for businesses; supports local holiday shopping

Police responded to W.L. Seaton Secondary after reports of young man attempting to smash car windows in the student parking lot on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Facebook)
Case of COVID-19 at Vernon high school

Member of W.L. Seaton Secondary exposure Nov. 26

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PHSA bought faulty ventilators; spent money on catering, renovations: Dix

Such spending included ‘unnecessary, unbudgeted renovations’ to the authority’s headquarters in Vancouver

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020, featuring COVID-19 relief payments promised for most households. (B.C. NDP photo)
Next $1.5 billion in B.C. COVID-19 cash ‘prudent,’ Horgan says

New round of paymens for household incomes up to $175,000

Numerous businesses, including the Roxie movie theater, have closed to try and stop spread of COVID-19. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke COVID-19 cases tick slowly up to 49

An increase of only three cases since Nov. 30

KIJHL games have been postponed through Dec. 31. (File photo)
KIJHL postpones all games through end of 2020

Due to provincial health orders, games up to Dec. 31 have been pushed back

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Former Kelowna social worker arrested for allegedly stealing from foster kids

Robert Riley Saunders was arrested in Alberta and will be brought back to B.C. to face charges

The Grinch was stolen Wednesday and returned sometime in the night on Friday. (Hughes photo - Facebook)
The Grinch has been returned to Penticton home

“I guess someone’s heart grew three times that night” says April Hughes

Two Kelowna flights have been flagged as having COVID-19 cases on board. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 cases on several Kelowna flights

The flights were on Nov. 19, 22, 24 and 27, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control

(The Canadian Press)
Hydrogen’s future remains murky despite home heating projects in Alberta and Ontario

Hydrogen has many advantages as an energy source

Most Read