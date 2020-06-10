Revelstoke gym drops CrossFit branding after offensive George Floyd tweet

More than a thousand gyms globally have severed ties with CrossFit

Local owners of a fitness gym said they are cutting ties with CrossFit due to remarks the CEO made that appear to make light of the death of George Floyd.

CrossFit founder and CEO, Greg Glassman has come under heavy global public scrutiny for replying to a tweet from the U.S. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which stated “Racism is a public health issue”, Glassman tweeted “It’s FLOYD-19”.

Floyd was suffocated to death on May 25 by a Minneapolis police officer who put a knee to his neck for more than eight minutes.

Although Glassman later issued an apology, multiple companies, including Reebok and thousands of affiliated gyms have ended their partnership with CrossFit.

“He could be bringing people together, but instead he is causing division,” said Stephanie China, co-owner of CrossFit Revelstoke.

More than 1,000 out of 15,000 gyms around the world have announced it is severing ties with CrossFit, including CrossFit Revelstoke.

“People think CrossFit is about fitness, but it’s about community. Inclusivity is key,” said China.

CrossFit is both an exercise program and a competitive sport and makes money through its licensing partnerships with affiliated gyms, training programs and seminars.

On June 9, Glassman announced his resignation.

“As a gym, we care about the people that come to us. We started with the methodology of CrossFit, but it doesn’t define us. CrossFit is just a word,” said Turner Moyse, another owner.

Moving forward, Moyse said the gym in Revelstoke will mostly stay the same as before with similar fitness programing.

“By no longer being CrossFit affiliated, we just won’t have the name above the door.”

China and Moyse said they are in the process of deciding on a new name for re-branding CrossFit Revelstoke. While the gym is currently closed for in-person sessions because of COVID-19, the owners aim to offer outdoor classes by July.

