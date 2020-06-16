Revelstoke has third highest rate of overdose deaths in the province

Since 2018 there have been nine overdose deaths

There have been nine overdose deaths in Revelstoke from 2018-May 31, 2020. (Black Press files)

Revelstoke had the third highest rate of overdose deaths in B.C. from 2018 to 2020, according to a new report from the BC Coroners Service.

Since 2018, there have been nine overdose deaths in the Revelstoke local health area, which, based on Revelstoke’s population, is a rate of 44.5 per 100,000 people.

According to the report, population estimates were based on the province’s population projections, which predicts a population of 8,832 in Revelstoke in 2020.

The coroner’s report includes numbers as of May 31, 2020.

Revelstoke’s rate per 100,000 people is third to Vancouver which recorded 769 deaths, a rate of 45.9 per 100,000 people.

Hope topped the list at 11 deaths, a rate of 51.8 per 100,000 people.

In March 113 people died from overdoses across the province, in April 118 and in May 170.

Other locations in the Okanagan on the list include: number four, Keremeos at 44 per 100,000, and number 15, Princeton at 35.1 per 100,000.

READ MORE: B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

Revelstoke was flagged as high risk for opioid deaths in early 2019 after several people died by overdose in the community in 2018.

Since then the Child and Youth Mental Health and Substance Use Local Action Team has been working with stakeholders to raise awareness about drug use in the community.

Last fall they hosted a series of events geared towards shifting the stigma around substance use and received grant money earlier in 2020 to continue their work.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Community Opioid Dialogue culmination of years of awareness work

Do you need help?

Revelstoke Mental Health and Substance Use: 250-814-2241

BC Crisis Line: 1-800-suicide (784-2433)

Mental Health Support Line: 310-6789

Revelstoke Women’s Shelter: 250-837-1111

Revelstoke Alcoholics Anonymous: 250-837-1958

B.C. overdoses