Revelstoke is leading B.C.’s interior on vaccinations: Interior Health

Approximately 70% of the community has first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

This winter, Revelstoke had one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in B.C. per capita.

Due to the prevalence of the virus, Interior Health decided to mass vaccinate the community last month — the first for the Interior region.

All adults above the age of 18 were eligible for a Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. As of May 4, approximately 71 per cent of those eligible (59 per cent of the total population) are vaccinated in the community with their first dose. The provincial average for vaccination is roughly 40 per cent.

“Revelstoke has done very well,” said Dr. Karin Goodison, medical health officer for Interior Health.

Goodison said herd immunity against COVID-19 is generally around 70 per cent of the population. However, that percentage could change, especially with the emerging variants.

Since the beginning of April when the mass vaccination clinic began, new cases of COVID-19 have plunged in Revelstoke from 25 cases reported between March 28 and April 3 to six cases April 25 to May 1.

The community now has one of the lowest rates for COVID-19 in the province.

“Revelstoke is one of the leading communities in the Interior for vaccinations,” said Goodison.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring community of Golden has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the province per capita. In the latest weekly data, they had 16 new cases. The community has not had a mass vaccination clinic.

While many in Revelstoke have their first dose of inoculation, Goodison said it’s still essential to follow COVID-19 safety protocols for physical distancing and wearing masks.

“This doesn’t mean it’s time to party.”

She urges residents that have not yet been vaccinated to book their appointment.

“The more people that do so the better.”

If people are hesitant about getting a vaccine and want more information, she said to talk to your local doctor and check out BC Centre for Disease Control website for research on the inoculations.

While studies have found that the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is at least 70 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19 several months later, Goodison said it’s still important to get that second dose when eligible.

“The second dose enhances immunity and will provide ongoing protection.”

Most people in Revelstoke should be eligible for their second dose this August.

To make an appointment in Revelstoke for a COVID-19 vaccination, call 1-833-838-2323. The call centre operates seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

