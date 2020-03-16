The line-up for the upper gondola at Revelstoke Mountain Resort after a snow dump this season. (Jake Tweed via Instagram)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort closing due to COVID-19 fears

Multiple ski resorts across the province have closed

Revelstoke Mountain Resort announced they are suspending operations.

As of 4 p.m today, March 16, access to the mountain will be prohibited.

According to a news release on their website, “While we had hoped that we could continue to offer our guests a safe, outdoor place of escape we are taking this action as a precaution. In light of the growing need to encourage self isolation we have made the difficult decision to suspend our operations.”

The resort has faced criticism for not closing earlier, like Whistler and Silver Star. A Revelstoke doctor urged the resort over the weekend to close as increased traffic to Revelstoke could increase the burden on the local medical system and help spread the virus.

READ MORE: Revelstoke doctor calls on ski resort to shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: Economic implications of COVID-19 already hitting Revelstoke

While resorts across the province have closed, such as Apex and Kicking Horse, some Albertan resorts are open. As-of-1:25 p.m, Sunshine, Lake Louise and Castle Mountain are in operation.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusskiing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Downtown Vernon bookstore closes temporarily as ‘sanitization impossible’
Next story
UPDATE: Revelstoke doctor calls on ski resort to shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region remains at two

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the media today

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COVID-19: Downtown Vernon bookstore closes temporarily as ‘sanitization impossible’

Health and safety for staff, guests and community is top priority for Expressions of Time

COVID-19: Vernon casino folding cards around midnight

Lake City Casino among gaming outlets in province ordered shut down in wake of COVID-19

Vernon mission only open for meals amid COVID-19

To ensure health and safety of users, staff and volunteers, operational hours changed for Upper Room Mission

WATCH: Lake Country grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply amid COVID-19

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Revelstoke Mountain Resort closing due to COVID-19 fears

Multiple ski resorts across the province have closed

Police look for witnesses after Kelowna woman allegedly assaulted on street

Woman was walking her dog when man allegedly approached her and punched her twice

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Okanagan Regional Library makes changes to operations amid COVID-19 concerns

The Library will be cancelling all programs indefinitely

LETTER: Mayor’s pandemic plan not reassuring

To the editor: After reading Mayor Victor Cumming’s letter, I was left… Continue reading

COVID-19: YLW not affected by international flight suspension

Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary will be the only cities operating flights overseas

Update: Salmon Arm RCMP, Fire Department investigate brushfire

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a vacant lot in downtown Salmon Arm.

Most Read