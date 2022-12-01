Revelstoke Mountain Resort set to open fully on opening day

After a week of snow, and a concerted effort from the grooming team, Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) will open fully on Dec. 3.

Over the last few years, RMR have pushed their opening days back a bit further every year. This year, they announced a Dec. 3 opening in the fall, with the caveat that they could not predict the weather conditions in the early season. Now, two days out from opening day, RMR announced that all systems are a go, and this year the entire mountain will be open from the get-go.

“1,713 metres (5,620 feet) of thigh-burning vertical awaits,” said a press release from RMR on Thursday, Dec 1.

RMR said their base depth varies depending on where you are on the mountain, which could present a couple of hazards to be aware of. Tree runs are discouraged, as there are still sections that will need more snow to fully cover the areas safely. Most gladed sections will also be closed.

However, the Last Spike will be open from the top all the way down the more than 10 kilometres to the village, making downloading optional. The terrain park will also be open, with feature limited to just a few as the crew continues to build for the season.

Every chair lift will be open, except the Turtle Creek Magic Carpet, giving the opening weekend crowd plenty of options.

While there will be many options for opening weekend attendees, RMR warns that as they wait for more snow, riders should be aware of “open creeks, deadfall unmarked rocks, and hazards at all elevations.”

The forecast should help make this year’s opening bright, with mostly sunny with the temperature ranging between –6 and –13 C.

Those looking to be among the first to get up on the mountain on opening day will have to arrive early and join the line. The lower gondola will open at 8:30 a.m. For more information about opening day, visit the RMR’s website.

