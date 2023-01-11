The North Bowl (Tom Poole Photography)

The North Bowl (Tom Poole Photography)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to host freeride event in late January

The IFSA sanctioned Qualifier 4 competition hits RMR Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) to host International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association sanctioned (IFSA) qualifier four event in late January.

On Jan. 24, RMR will host the competition, in which 80 skiers and snowboarders from around the world will compete. Up for grabs in the event is qualification for the Freeride World Tour — the world’s most competitive freeride competition. Wild card spots have been awarded to local athletes to take part in the event. Judged on five different elements, the best athletes must show a mastery of them all to earn points.

The competitors will be dropping into RMR’s North Bowl between the runs, “Sweet Spot” and “Meet the Neighbours.” Each rider will be judged on their line choice, energy, fluidity, control, and technique, which will add to their points in an effort to qualify for the Freeride World Tour.

Locals, Alex Jay and Mike Graves got the wild card spots for the event.

“I’m excited to be included in such an incredible competition,” said Jay in a press release for the event.

RMR’s event coordinator, Kate Roberts, spoke highly of the event in a press release.

“Events like these are exciting to watch! The caliber of riding and athlete comradery is truly inspiring,” said Roberts.

Those looking to watch the event can do so at the top of the Ripper Chair on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The event starts at 10 a.m., and attendees are also invited to join in on the aprés celebrations at the Rockford Plaza, at the base of the resort at 5 p.m. for the awards ceremony.

Those looking for more information can head to event page on RMR’s website.

