Follow public health recommendations, says Interior Health as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Revelstoke. (Image courtesy CDC)

Follow public health recommendations, says Interior Health as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Revelstoke. (Image courtesy CDC)

Revelstoke positive COVID cases grows to 29

Interior Health announced a cluster in the community on Nov. 26

As of Nov. 27, there are 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke.

“Cases at this time have an average age in the low 30s,” reads a news release from Interior Health. “Additional cases are not unexpected as the public health investigation continues.”

They are recommending residents stick with public health direction, such as wearing a mask in public places, and respect health orders that are in place, such as avoiding non-essential travel.

“Cases in local business and industry will reflect broader cases in the community,” the news release says. “At this time, we have no public exposure notifications or outbreaks.”

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

  • Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings
  • Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID (see below)
  • Practise physical distancing and use a mask if you cannot
  • Wash your hands often

READ MORE:6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-877-740-7747.

Tests are available for people with cold, influenza, or COVID-19-like symptoms, including:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Loss of sense of taste or smell
  • Body aches (muscles and joints aching)
  • Diarrhea
  • Headache

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Prior to Nov. 1, there were only three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke since January. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, 12 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 22 cases on Nov. 26.

READ MORE:UPDATE: 22 COVID cases in 14 days in Revelstoke

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: COVID-19 case confirmed at CNB Middle School

Just Posted

(Village of Lumby photo)
Mysterious, loud ‘boom’ shakes Lumby residents

Village staff, Earthquakes Canada aren’t sure what caused the explosion-like sound

Take a break from the slopes to discover the rich culture and diversity of Vernon. Michelle Beaudry photo, courtesy Tourism Vernon.
Tourism Vernon could see 40% cut to budget due to COVID-19

New approach to help residents and visitors activate their adventures

(File)
Christmas break extended for UBCO students

Move made to support mental health of students, accommodate ‘overload’ of work

Gas prices take a hike in Vernon on Black Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Gas going up in Vernon

Prices jumping more than 10 cents at some stations

RCMP are investigating after a witness reported seeing two individuals breaking into and removing items from a mailbox in Armstrong Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Thieves break into, steal items from Armstrong mailbox

Police investigating after items were taken from a community mailbox on Van Kleeck Avenue Thursday

Clarence Fulton students collect cash and non-perishable food donations for families in need in their community Friday, Nov. 27. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon students collect food for families in need

Annual event to support nine Clarence Fulton families this year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Follow public health recommendations, says Interior Health as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Revelstoke. (Image courtesy CDC)
Revelstoke positive COVID cases grows to 29

Interior Health announced a cluster in the community on Nov. 26

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
Two Fraser Valley churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

Penticton law courts
Osoyoos child sex offender in court

Shawn Titus, 37, is charged with possession of child porn

Leighton Allen Labute faces charges of animal abuse and allegedly has a string of social media accounts depicting disturbing content.
Accused Kelowna hamster killer has trial date set for 2021

Leighton Labute’s three day trial is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2021

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

(Google Maps)
Update: COVID-19 case confirmed at CNB Middle School

Two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Kelowna schools today

Kelowna firefighters on scene of an apartment fire on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Firefighters tend to apartment blaze along Gordon Drive

Two dogs were found safe inside the unit

Most Read