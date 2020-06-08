Revelstoke RCMP officer pepper sprayed during traffic stop

The suspect is now in custody

A Revelstoke RCMP officer was pepper sprayed June 7 after pulling someone over on the Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke. (Black Press Media files)

A woman has been arrested after pepper spraying a Revelstoke RCMP officer on Sunday, June 7, on the Trans Canada Highway.

The 26-year-old Maple Ridge woman remains in custody and faces a number of potential criminal charges.

“The police investigation remains ongoing and police are seeking additional witnesses,” said a news release from the RCMP.

The officer pulled over a vehicle for a routine traffic stop approximately 20 km east of Revelstoke when the incident occurred.

While the officer was dealing with the disabling effects of the pepper spray a male passenger exited the vehicle and fled along the highway, however, police determined he was a hitchhiker and not associated with the suspect.

The RCMP officer was treated by BC Emergency Health Services at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP located the suspect’s vehicle a few kilometres from the scene near the Giant Cedars Boardwalk.

“The woman, who was found inside the utility trailer, was emotionally distraught, uncooperative and failed to comply with police commands,” said the news release. “She was eventually physically taken into police custody. She was unharmed.”

When the RCMP searched the vehicle they discovered a loaded crossbow, pepper spray and a knife.

“This shocking situation highlights the inherent dangers that frontline police officers face each and every day they go to work,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky, Revelstoke RCMP detachment commander, in a news release. “This officer remained focused on her duty to protect and serve the public by continuing her investigation and relaying important details to other officers in order to safely apprehend the woman who posed a potential risk to herself and others.”

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you believe you had an encounter with the woman prior you are asked to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

